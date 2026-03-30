MG Motor India to raise model prices up to 2%
Auto
Thinking of getting an MG? Heads up: MG Motor India will increase prices by up to 2% on select models from April 1, 2026.
This change covers both gasoline and electric models, though the premium EVs, like the MG M9 and Cyberster, are staying at their current prices since they are sold through the special MG Select channel.
Check MG dealer or website
The price hike will depend on which model and variant you are eyeing, but the maximum increase is 2%.
If you want to lock in current rates, it is a good idea to buy before March ends.
For all the details on new prices, just check with your local MG dealer or visit their official website.