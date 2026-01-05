MG Windsor tops India's EV charts in 2025
MG Windsor just became India's best-selling electric car of 2025, with 46,735 units sold—making it the first single EV model to hit such numbers here.
Monthly sales averaged about 4,000, and things really picked up in late 2025 with a 20% jump over the final quarter of 2024.
MG Motor's big growth and wider reach
MG Motor's EV sales more than doubled in 2025 (up by 111%), and total vehicle sales rose by 19%.
The Windsor wasn't just a city favorite—it found fans in smaller towns too.
September saw monthly sales of nearly 4,750 units.
Price and what you get
The Windsor starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), or you can go for Battery-as-a-Service: same price plus ₹3.9 per km—great if you want to keep upfront costs low.
You get two battery options: one for up to 332km range, another "Pro" version for up to 449km; both pack a punch with a zippy electric motor delivering solid power for daily drives.