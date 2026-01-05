MG Windsor tops India's EV charts in 2025

MG Motor's EV sales more than doubled in 2025 (up by 111%), and total vehicle sales rose by 19%. The Windsor wasn't just a city favorite—it found fans in smaller towns too. September saw monthly sales of nearly 4,750 units.

Price and what you get

The Windsor starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), or you can go for Battery-as-a-Service: same price plus ₹3.9 per km—great if you want to keep upfront costs low.

You get two battery options: one for up to 332km range, another "Pro" version for up to 449km; both pack a punch with a zippy electric motor delivering solid power for daily drives.