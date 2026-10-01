Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello sells for record $2.7M

The auction, which lasted two weeks and drew 43 bids, was Joopiter's first in partnership with Curated, a dealer specializing in collector and vintage supercars.

The sale marked Joopiter's entry into the collector-car market for the first time.

"Joopiter's entrance into the collector car market marks an exciting expansion for us," said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Sale at Joopiter.