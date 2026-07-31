How much mileage drops with E20? 2 ministries, 2 claims

In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that E20 fuel offers better acceleration, improved ride quality, and nearly 30% lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.

He clarified that tests for engine durability have not shown any failures due to E20.

He also mentioned a study conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on the impact of E20 on BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI vehicles.