How much mileage drops with E20? 2 ministries, 2 claims
What's the story
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed the Parliament that petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20) can reduce fuel efficiency by 2-6%. The extent of reduction depends on the vehicle category and vintage. Notably, the petroleum ministry had told the Rajya Sabha on July 20 that "any reduction in fuel economy in certain older E10-designed vehicles is generally limited to about 3-5%."
Benefits
E20 offers better acceleration, improved ride quality: Gadkari
In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that E20 fuel offers better acceleration, improved ride quality, and nearly 30% lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.
He clarified that tests for engine durability have not shown any failures due to E20.
He also mentioned a study conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on the impact of E20 on BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI vehicles.
Concerns addressed
Opposition, consumer groups raise concerns over E20's impact on vehicles
The introduction of E20 petrol has been met with criticism from opposition parties and certain consumer groups over its impact on older vehicles not specifically designed for 20% ethanol blends.
Critics have raised concerns about vehicle compatibility, potential mileage reduction, increased maintenance costs, and liability in case of engine or fuel-system issues.
The government has assured that the transition is phased and backed by extensive testing while automobile manufacturers continue to honor warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel.
Program details
How the government has introduced ethanol blended petrol
Gadkari clarified that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), ARAI, SIAM, Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), and other technical institutions.
He said the EBP program started with a pilot in 2001 and has been progressively increased after creating necessary production capacity, infrastructure, and regulatory framework.
Usage
Over 20 crore 2-wheelers running on ethanol blends
Gadkari added that more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over three crore petrol cars have been using these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown due to ethanol blending.
He said manufacturer service data confirms no abnormal corrosion, wear, or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel.