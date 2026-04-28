This ₹61.5L Mini convertible is all about speed and style

Mini India has launched the Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India for ₹61.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) and sold in limited numbers, making it a niche player in the luxury performance segment. The new Mini Convertible JCW Pack expands the brand's open-top range with sporty design elements and performance-oriented upgrades through the JCW trim.

Powertrain details The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.9 seconds The Mini Convertible JCW Pack is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 204hp and 300Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car can go from zero to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 240km/h, making it one of the fastest convertibles in its class.

Design elements It features an electrically operated soft-top The Mini Convertible JCW Pack retains its soft-top convertible design with an electrically operated roof. It can be opened in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30km/h and closed in 15 seconds. The soft-top also doubles as a sunroof with partial opening. Boot capacity is limited but usable, expanding from 160-liter with the roof down to 215-liter when closed.

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Aesthetic appeal It rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels The Mini Convertible JCW Pack gets design updates such as a revised grille, bumpers, side skirts and door entry sills under the JCW trim. It rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels and is offered in two exterior color options - Legend Grey and Midnight Black. The interior features include JCW sport seats with Vescin/Cord upholstery, a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a minimalist dashboard layout.

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