Bengal polls: 1,500 arrested to ensure peaceful voting

Around 1,500 people have been arrested in a bid to ensure peaceful elections in the second phase of polling for the 142 Assembly segments across seven south Bengal districts. The arrests were made after violent incidents were reported from North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, and East Burdwan since Sunday night. East Burdwan saw the highest number of arrests with 479, followed by North and South 24-Parganas with 319 and 246, respectively.

Urban concerns Anticipated troubles in 2nd phase An Election Commission source told The Telegraph: "We had anticipated that there would be more troubles in the second phase, as polling would be held mainly in urban areas." The source reportedly added that past experiences showed more poll-related clashes occurred in these regions. To tackle this, the EC plans to give central force jawans more freedom to manage crowds outside polling booths and deploy additional CCTV cameras on approach roads to vulnerable booths.

Security measures Quick response teams deployed The Election Commission is also deploying more quick response teams to reach trouble spots quickly. In a bid to prevent false voting, the EC has taken steps against companion voting. The use of improvised firearms and crude bombs during elections in this region has been a concern. Regular raids have been conducted since the elections were announced, leading to the seizure of 348 illegal firearms and 1,137 crude bombs.

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