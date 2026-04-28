'SVC63': Salman-Nayanthara's film title to be revealed via special promo

Title reveal

'Salman is one of the biggest action stars...'

A source revealed, "As is the case with many South films...titles of big releases are launched in style with visual assets." "While the movie's shoot has begun, the team has decided to film a separate video asset with Salman to unveil the title." Another insider added, "Salman is one of the biggest action stars in the country." "The team wants the video to do justice to his stardom and screen presence. It will also showcase his look in the film."