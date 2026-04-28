'SVC63': Salman-Nayanthara's film title to be revealed via special promo
What's the story
Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced his next project, an untitled action drama with South actor Nayanthara. The film is set to release on Eid 2027 and is currently referred to as SVC63, the 63rd production by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Now, according to Mid-Day, the makers are planning a special video asset for its title reveal.
Title reveal
'Salman is one of the biggest action stars...'
A source revealed, "As is the case with many South films...titles of big releases are launched in style with visual assets." "While the movie's shoot has begun, the team has decided to film a separate video asset with Salman to unveil the title." Another insider added, "Salman is one of the biggest action stars in the country." "The team wants the video to do justice to his stardom and screen presence. It will also showcase his look in the film."
Other project
About Khan's other project
The film marks Khan's first collaboration with Nayanthara and National Film Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Meanwhile, Khan is also preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was originally called Battle of Galwan. It also stars Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia.