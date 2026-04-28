'Credit goes to bowlers': Patidar on DC's historic collapse

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar expressed his surprise at the way the pitch behaved in their recent match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game saw DC suffer a historic collapse, scoring just 13 runs for the loss of six wickets in their powerplay. This is now the lowest-ever powerplay score in Indian Premier League history. Patidar credited his bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who trapped three batters each in the powerplay.

Bowling brilliance Bowlers exploited the conditions, says Patidar Patidar praised his bowlers for their ability to exploit the swing on offer and take early wickets. He said, "All credit goes to the bowlers, the way they've bowled, especially in the powerplay." He added that Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar's precision in hitting those areas was "tremendous to see." The RCB captain also noted that while the swing was normal, getting early wickets kept them in control of the match.

Acknowledgment Axar acknowledges RCB's bowling attack DC captain Axar Patel also acknowledged the quality of the RCB bowlers. He said, "They [Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood] are world-class bowlers." Patel added that if their openers or one-down batters had batted for a couple more overs, it could have changed the score or even the match outcome. Notably, DC were bowled out for just 75 runs. RCB comfortably chased down the total in the seventh over.

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