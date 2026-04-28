LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / 'Credit goes to bowlers': Patidar on DC's historic collapse
'Credit goes to bowlers': Patidar on DC's historic collapse
The game saw DC suffer a historic collapse (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

'Credit goes to bowlers': Patidar on DC's historic collapse

By Gaurav Tripathi
Apr 28, 2026
11:24 am
What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar expressed his surprise at the way the pitch behaved in their recent match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game saw DC suffer a historic collapse, scoring just 13 runs for the loss of six wickets in their powerplay. This is now the lowest-ever powerplay score in Indian Premier League history. Patidar credited his bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who trapped three batters each in the powerplay.

Bowling brilliance

Bowlers exploited the conditions, says Patidar

Patidar praised his bowlers for their ability to exploit the swing on offer and take early wickets. He said, "All credit goes to the bowlers, the way they've bowled, especially in the powerplay." He added that Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar's precision in hitting those areas was "tremendous to see." The RCB captain also noted that while the swing was normal, getting early wickets kept them in control of the match.

Acknowledgment

Axar acknowledges RCB's bowling attack

DC captain Axar Patel also acknowledged the quality of the RCB bowlers. He said, "They [Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood] are world-class bowlers." Patel added that if their openers or one-down batters had batted for a couple more overs, it could have changed the score or even the match outcome. Notably, DC were bowled out for just 75 runs. RCB comfortably chased down the total in the seventh over.

Advertisement

Reflection

Bad luck and 6 quick wickets

Reflecting on their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Patel said the team felt a bit agitated as they couldn't win despite scoring 264 runs. He said, "It was a game where you win nine or 10 out of 10 times." The DC captain also emphasized that bad luck played a role in their defeat, with six wickets falling in quick succession without any batsman getting set.

Advertisement