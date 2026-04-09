Mini Cooper S Victory Edition sells out in 20 days
Auto
The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition flew off the shelves, selling out in just 20 days after launch.
Priced at ₹57.5 lakh, this limited-run hatchback is a nod to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win and quickly caught the eye of car lovers across India with its bold Chilli Red look, white racing stripes, and unique rally-inspired graphics.
Features 204hp turbo petrol engine
Beyond its striking design, the Victory Edition packs a punch with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine that goes from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds.
It's loaded with features like adaptive suspension, JCW sport brakes, sporty interiors, and modern tech including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it as fun to drive as it is to look at.