Mitsubishi makes US comeback with new midsize pickup truck
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Mitsubishi is making a comeback in the US with a brand-new midsize pickup truck, its first since the Raider left.
The truck will likely be similar to the next-generation Nissan Frontier and could be assembled at Nissan's Canton, Mississippi, plant.
This move is all about helping Mitsubishi get back into the US scene and offer something fresh for drivers who want more options.
Nissan Canton could build Mitsubishi truck
Nissan's Canton plant could now switch gears to build this pickup for Mitsubishi.
While we don't have an official name yet (it could end up as Triton, Mighty Max, or Raider), this launch fits into Mitsubishi's bigger plan to revive old favorites like the Pajero/Montero SUV and expand its lineup by teaming up with Nissan.