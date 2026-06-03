Mitsubishi makes US comeback with new midsize pickup truck Auto Jun 03, 2026

Mitsubishi is making a comeback in the US with a brand-new midsize pickup truck, its first since the Raider left.

The truck will likely be similar to the next-generation Nissan Frontier and could be assembled at Nissan's Canton, Mississippi, plant.

This move is all about helping Mitsubishi get back into the US scene and offer something fresh for drivers who want more options.