Modi government may extend EV incentives for all vehicles

The Indian government is planning to extend the benefits of the PM E-DRIVE scheme for electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and three-wheelers (e-3Ws) beyond March 31, 2026. The move comes as a result of unspent funds in these segments. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approached the Finance Ministry for approval to continue this initiative, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Fund utilization Unspent funds prompt proposed extension A portion of the funds allocated for electric two- and three-wheelers under the PM E-DRIVE scheme remains unutilized. This has prompted the government to consider extending the deadline, in a bid to promote wider adoption and ensure full utilization of this initiative. The total budget for this scheme is ₹10,900 crore.

Targeted extension Extension to focus on high-volume segments The proposed extension is likely to focus on high-volume segments such as e-2Ws, e-rickshaws, and e-carts. These have witnessed strong demand but still need policy support for sustainable growth. Other components of the PM E-DRIVE scheme like electric buses and charging infrastructure are already valid till March 2028 and aren't part of this proposed extension.

Advertisement