PM Modi to flag off India's 1st hydrogen-powered train tomorrow
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train on Friday. The train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, marking a major milestone in the country's clean mobility mission. With this launch, India joins an elite club of countries such as Japan, Germany, the US, and China that have introduced hydrogen-powered rail transport.
Tech specs
One of the longest hydrogen-powered trains in the world
The broad-gauge train is one of the longest hydrogen-powered trains in the world.
It runs on hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to power the train.
Unlike diesel locomotives, this process produces only water vapor as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.
The 10-coach configuration makes it one of the longest such passenger trains developed so far.
Operational details
Train doesn't require continuous overhead electrification
The hydrogen train doesn't need continuous overhead electrification like conventional electric trains. Instead, it generates electricity on board through hydrogen fuel cells.
Indian Railways has set up a hydrogen compression system for refueling operations, along with technical support infrastructure and critical spare parts to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning.
The train is also expected to operate with significantly lower noise levels than diesel trains.
Safety measures
Hydrogen train equipped with leak and flame detectors
The hydrogen train is equipped with safety systems such as leak detectors, flame detectors, and other sensors at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility.
These systems will be regularly inspected and cleaned to ensure reliable and safe functioning.
The train also features regenerative braking that captures braking energy to improve efficiency.
An integrated fuel cell management system continuously monitors the temperature of fuel cells for optimal performance.
Design features
Hydrogen train's platform is flexible and scalable
The hydrogen train comes with a modular design that includes pre-assembled battery banks and control systems for easy installation and future upgrades.
Electrically driven components such as compressors and traction motor blowers reduce reliance on moving mechanical parts, improving efficiency while lowering maintenance requirements.
The platform is flexible and scalable, allowing both four-axle and six-axle locomotives to be converted with battery/charger configurations tailored to operational requirements.