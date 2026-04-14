Toll rules for overloaded-vehicles notified: How it affects you

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced new rules for charging toll fees from overloaded vehicles on national highways. The revised guidelines, effective from tomorrow, are aimed at promoting compliance with load limits and ensuring road safety. Under the new rules, vehicles carrying up to 10% excess load will not be penalized. However, those carrying more than that but within a limit of up to 40% will have to pay double the base toll fee.

Increased charges Vehicles overloaded by over 40% will be charged 4x toll Vehicles carrying over 40% of the prescribed weight will be charged four times the base rate, as per MoRTH's notification. The department has also clarified that overloading shall be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas. If weighment facilities are not available at such plazas, no overload fee will be levied and only the base applicable toll will be charged.

Collection method Overload charges to be collected through FASTag The overload charges shall be collected through FASTag and other notified electronic payment systems. The responsibility of paying this fee lies with the driver, owner, or person in charge of the vehicle using the national highway. Details of overloaded vehicles along with excess load data shall be recorded and reported to the VAHAN database for monitoring and enforcement purposes.

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