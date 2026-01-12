The company has launched 18 different models

You can now buy Muddyfox's bikes in India

Muddyfox, a renowned British bike brand, has announced its entry into the Indian market. The company has launched 18 different models in collaboration with Ananta Ventures, a distribution firm with an extensive dealer network in the country. Muddyfox's product range includes mountain, road, and hybrid bikes as well as cycling apparel and accessories. These models have been imported as semi-knocked down units in the first phase of their launch.