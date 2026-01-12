You can now buy Muddyfox's bikes in India
What's the story
Muddyfox, a renowned British bike brand, has announced its entry into the Indian market. The company has launched 18 different models in collaboration with Ananta Ventures, a distribution firm with an extensive dealer network in the country. Muddyfox's product range includes mountain, road, and hybrid bikes as well as cycling apparel and accessories. These models have been imported as semi-knocked down units in the first phase of their launch.
Future expansion
Muddyfox plans to expand product range in India
Muddyfox has also revealed plans to expand its product range in India based on demand patterns. The company intends to introduce a wide range of accessories as well. Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific region, said their products have a strong European flavor and teaming up with Ananta Ventures will help them understand the needs of Indian consumers better.
Market potential
Ananta Ventures sees potential in high-quality bikes
Ajit Gandhi, the Managing Partner at Ananta Ventures, said they already have two brands, Roam and Kylon, to cater to price-sensitive customers in India. He believes Muddyfox will add a new segment and expand their portfolio of consumer offerings. Gandhi also noted that there are customers looking for high-quality, premium brand products with an excellent riding experience.