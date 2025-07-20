The FIR was lodged at Amboli station

FIR against Rapido for operating illegal bike taxis in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against the directors of Roppen Transportation Services, which operates under the brand name Rapido. The company is accused of running an illegal bike taxi aggregator service. The action comes after six Regional Transport Office (RTO) officers caught Rapido's bikes operating without necessary permits. The FIR was filed at Amboli police station following a complaint from Harshal Sose (41), an inspector at Mumbai West RTO in Andheri.