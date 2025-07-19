BYD's 'God's Eye' tech parks your car—literally! Auto Jul 19, 2025

BYD just dropped a big one: their new "God's Eye" autonomous parking comes with a financial guarantee.

If the tech messes up—think car dings or even injuries—BYD will actually pay for it.

This is a bold move, showing they trust their AI and are ready to take responsibility, unlike Tesla's Full Self-Driving, which still puts all the risk on you.