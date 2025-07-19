BYD's 'God's Eye' tech parks your car—literally!
BYD just dropped a big one: their new "God's Eye" autonomous parking comes with a financial guarantee.
If the tech messes up—think car dings or even injuries—BYD will actually pay for it.
This is a bold move, showing they trust their AI and are ready to take responsibility, unlike Tesla's Full Self-Driving, which still puts all the risk on you.
How 'God's Eye' tech works
"God's Eye" uses smart scene recognition and safety features to park your car, handling tricky moves like U-turns and bypasses (coming soon via an update called "God's Eye B").
Right now, this guarantee is only in China—but with BYD growing fast in Europe and Latin America, global rollout could be next.
Will Tesla take notes?
By promising to cover any algorithm mistakes, BYD is putting pressure on Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, GM and others to step up their accountability game.
For anyone excited about self-driving cars but worried about who pays if something goes wrong—this could be a real game-changer.