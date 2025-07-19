Honda's super EV concept is a fun-to-drive small electric SUV

Super EV Concept and its production counterpart

The Super EV Concept rocks a boxy, upright look inspired by Honda's N-One, but this time it's designed for drivers everywhere—not just Japan.

It features a closed grille and retro-cool circular LED headlights that really play up its compact SUV vibe.

After its festival debut, Honda teased the production version (called N-ONE e:), with a full reveal coming this September at IAA Mobility in Munich.

This move is part of Honda's bigger push toward fun-to-drive, eco-friendly cars for everyone.