Honda's super EV concept is a fun-to-drive small electric SUV
Honda just pulled the covers off its Super EV Concept, a small electric SUV, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This model steps in as the spiritual successor to the Honda e and even got to show off on Goodwood's iconic hill climb.
Honda says it's all about delivering an "uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience"—so expect some fun behind the wheel.
Super EV Concept and its production counterpart
The Super EV Concept rocks a boxy, upright look inspired by Honda's N-One, but this time it's designed for drivers everywhere—not just Japan.
It features a closed grille and retro-cool circular LED headlights that really play up its compact SUV vibe.
After its festival debut, Honda teased the production version (called N-ONE e:), with a full reveal coming this September at IAA Mobility in Munich.
This move is part of Honda's bigger push toward fun-to-drive, eco-friendly cars for everyone.