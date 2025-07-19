Next Article
No crashes logged by Tesla tied to Autopilot
Turns out, Tesla didn't log any crashes tied to its Autopilot feature during the first three years after launch.
This came up in a federal trial about a 2019 Florida accident where a distracted driver ran a stop sign in his Tesla Model S, leading to the tragic death of Naibel Benavides Leon and injuring Dillon Angulo.
Crash sparked legal action against Tesla
The crash sparked legal action against Tesla, with plaintiffs saying the company rushed out Autopilot before it was truly safe—Angulo even said he felt like a "guinea pig."
Tesla argues their tech wasn't active during the crash, but how this plays out could impact future rules around self-driving features and how companies talk about them.