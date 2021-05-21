MV Agusta Rush 1000, with Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine, revealed

Italian automaker MV Agusta has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Rush 1000 motorcycle. Its production will be limited to just 300 units and is unlikely to be offered in India. This hyper naked motorbike based on the Brutale 1000 RR, comes with lean-sensitive electronics, a reworked engine, and a tuned suspension as well as frame. Here are more details.

The bike has a 5.5-inch TFT instrument console

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, rounded headlight and mirrors, golden-colored front forks, and twin under-seat exhausts. It packs a 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with My MV App connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on forged aluminium alloy wheels.

It is fueled by a 205hp, 998cc engine

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 runs on a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that makes 205hp of power at 13,000rpm and 116Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter.

The two-wheeler has 43mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Ohlins Nix EC 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins EC TTX mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 starts at €38,800 (approximately Rs. 34.6 lakh). This exclusive, hyper naked motorcycle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand has not yet resumed operations here after parting ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale.