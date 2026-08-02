Nainital's Mall Road now officially no-honking zone
What's the story
Nainital's Mall Road has been officially designated as a no-honking zone from Saturday, August 1. The District Magistrate issued an order on July 28, declaring the stretch from Tallital Danth to the Mallital Rickshaw Stand as a horn-free area. The initiative aims to reduce noise pollution in the hill station, and violators will be fined ₹1,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Implementation efforts
Checking drive launched to enforce no-honking rule
To enforce the no-honking rule, an intensive checking drive has been launched. The police and administration teams are closely monitoring the area for compliance.
SDM Nawazish Khalik urged drivers to refrain from unnecessary horn use.
To further support this initiative, signboards have been put up along the route from Tallital Danth to Mallital Rickshaw Stand to remind drivers of the new regulation.
Pollution control
Transport Department, police, and municipal corporation join awareness campaign
On July 21, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat held a meeting with public representatives and departments to discuss noise pollution in Nainital.
He then directed the District Magistrate to establish a horn-free zone.
The Transport Department, police, and municipal corporation have also launched an awareness campaign about this rule among taxi unions, local businesses, and drivers.
Traffic management
Other measures taken to improve traffic situation
Apart from the no-honking initiative, Nainital's administration has taken other steps to improve traffic around Naini Lake.
The entire route from Tallital Danth to Hanumangarhi Band has been declared a no-parking zone.
Police and local officials are now stopping roadside parking to ease traffic jams.
Vehicles without valid fitness certificates will be seized by authorities as part of these measures.