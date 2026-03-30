FASTag annual pass becomes costlier from April 1: Check price

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an increase in the annual fee for the FASTag service, effective from April 1, 2026. The move was confirmed by a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). The current fee of ₹3,000 will be raised by ₹75 to ₹3,075 next month.

Service details FASTag annual pass covers 200 plazas The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll service that allows users to cross up to 200 toll plazas in a year. The fee hike was announced in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, according to MoRTH. The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with valid FASTags at around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and Expressways.

User adoption FASTag annual pass reaches 56L users The MoRTH press release also noted that the FASTag Annual Pass has been gaining traction among private vehicle owners, with over 56 lakh users. To purchase the annual pass before April 1 deadline, users can visit the NHAI or MoRTH website or download the Rajmarg Yatra app. They will have to enter their vehicle details and FASTag ID (which should be active and properly affixed to their vehicle) on these platforms.

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