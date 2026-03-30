NHAI raises FASTag annual pass to ₹3,075 April 1

Buy ₹3,000 pass before April

Want to save a bit? You can still get the pass for ₹3,000 if you buy it before April through the NHAI or MoRTH websites or on the Rajmarg Yatra app.

Just enter your vehicle details and FASTag ID: Payment is easy with UPI, cards, or net banking.

Once purchased, your pass activates in about two hours and you will get an SMS confirmation.