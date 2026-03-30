NHAI raises FASTag annual pass to ₹3,075 April 1
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Heads up if you use highways a lot: NHAI is bumping up the FASTag Annual Pass fee from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 starting April 1, 2026.
This pass covers up to 200 toll crossings or one year of travel and is already used by more than 56 lakh private vehicle owners across India.
Buy ₹3,000 pass before April
Want to save a bit? You can still get the pass for ₹3,000 if you buy it before April through the NHAI or MoRTH websites or on the Rajmarg Yatra app.
Just enter your vehicle details and FASTag ID: Payment is easy with UPI, cards, or net banking.
Once purchased, your pass activates in about two hours and you will get an SMS confirmation.