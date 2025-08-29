Next Article
Nissan drops out of top 10 in global vehicle sales
For the first half of 2025, Nissan dropped out of the top 10 in worldwide vehicle sales—a big change after holding a top-10 spot for 16 years.
Sales dropped 6% to 1.61 million cars, letting rivals like Toyota and Volkswagen pull further ahead.
Meanwhile, BYD surged up the ranks with a massive sales jump, and Suzuki overtook Nissan for the first time since 2004.
Nissan's struggles in numbers
Nissan's struggles didn't stop at sales.
The company's biggest market, China, saw sales tumble by 18%, while Japanese sales hit their lowest point since 1993.
Production also took a hit globally, especially in China and the US, making this a rough year all around for Nissan.