Nissan drops out of top 10 in global vehicle sales Auto Aug 29, 2025

For the first half of 2025, Nissan dropped out of the top 10 in worldwide vehicle sales—a big change after holding a top-10 spot for 16 years.

Sales dropped 6% to 1.61 million cars, letting rivals like Toyota and Volkswagen pull further ahead.

Meanwhile, BYD surged up the ranks with a massive sales jump, and Suzuki overtook Nissan for the first time since 2004.