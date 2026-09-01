Nissan India August shipments 9,350 down 2% domestic sales rise
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Nissan India's August sales slipped by 2% compared to last year, with 9,350 cars shipped out; exports made up most of that number.
But here's the twist: domestic sales actually jumped big time, showing the brand's growing appeal at home.
Nissan India domestic sales jump 147.5%
Domestic sales shot up by 147.5%, reaching 3,426 units versus just 1,384 last August.
This boost came from strong interest in the Magnite and Gravite models, and a strong market response to the all-new Nissan Tekton.
Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa summed it up nicely: "As we expand Tekton's presence across domestic and international markets, we remain focused on delivering innovative products, a differentiated customer experience and sustainable growth for the business."