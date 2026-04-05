Nissan indicates next GT-R likely hybrid, R36 details by 2028 Auto Apr 05, 2026

Big news for car fans: Nissan just indicated the next GT-R will likely use electrification, with hybrid being the most likely option and is expected before the end of the decade.

After saying goodbye to the R35 in 2025, Nissan's gearing up for a fresh chapter.

Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan North America's chief planning officer, shared that we can expect official details on the new R36 model around 2028, with launch plans before the decade wraps up.