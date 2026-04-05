Nissan indicates next GT-R likely hybrid, R36 details by 2028
Big news for car fans: Nissan just indicated the next GT-R will likely use electrification, with hybrid being the most likely option and is expected before the end of the decade.
After saying goodbye to the R35 in 2025, Nissan's gearing up for a fresh chapter.
Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan North America's chief planning officer, shared that we can expect official details on the new R36 model around 2028, with launch plans before the decade wraps up.
GT-R reworked platform retains VR38 V-6
The new GT-R gets a totally reworked platform and is expected to blend its iconic VR38 twin-turbo V-6 engine with hybrid tech, so it won't be fully electric just yet.
This move helps Nissan keep up with strict emissions rules like Euro 7 while staying true to what makes a GT-R special.
Pandikuthira explained they're making possible changes to the heads, pistons and top end, showing Nissan's trying to balance performance with future standards.