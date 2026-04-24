Nissan just revived Terrano as a hybrid SUV

Nissan has officially unveiled the Terrano concept at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. The iconic nameplate is making a comeback with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, marking its return to the automotive scene after years of absence. Although specific technical details are still under wraps, initial impressions suggest thm at it may be built on a robust ladder-frame architecture.

Hybrid technology What do we know about the powertrain? The Terrano's plug-in hybrid powertrain is likely derived from the Frontier Pro PHEV, Nissan's first true plug-in hybrid model. The electrified pickup truck features a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor integrated into the transmission. Together, they produce a combined output of 402hp and torque of up to 800Nm, with a range of 135km on pure electric mode (under CLTC test cycle).

Launch details Production version to debut within a year Nissan has confirmed that the production version of the Terrano will be launched in China within a year. The all-terrain vehicle will also be available in "selected global markets," although it is unlikely to make its way to North America or Europe or India. The Terrano will be assembled in China with support from local joint-venture partner Dongfeng, making it more competitive on a global scale.

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