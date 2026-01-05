Next Article
Nissan Magnite prices going up by up to 3% from January
Auto
Nissan is bumping up the prices of its Magnite SUV starting January 1, 2026.
Expect to pay between ₹5.79 lakh and ₹11.08 lakh—about ₹17,000 to ₹32,000 more per variant than before.
What's behind the hike?
The price jump aligns with industry-wide trends attributed to rising input costs, logistics expenses, and currency fluctuations—pretty much what other carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and MG are doing too.
Quick look at the Magnite
The Magnite packs a decent ground clearance (205mm), a roomy 336-liter boot, and comes in petrol (including turbo) and CNG options.
Safety-wise, you get six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, ABS, and EBD.
Thinking of buying? Don't wait
If you were eyeing a Magnite, purchasing before December 31 would have saved you a chunk of cash—prices have gone up from New Year's Day.