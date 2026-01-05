Nissan Magnite prices going up by up to 3% from January

Nissan is bumping up the prices of its Magnite SUV starting January 1, 2026. Expect to pay between ₹5.79 lakh and ₹11.08 lakh—about ₹17,000 to ₹32,000 more per variant than before.

What's behind the hike? The price jump aligns with industry-wide trends attributed to rising input costs, logistics expenses, and currency fluctuations—pretty much what other carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and MG are doing too.

Quick look at the Magnite The Magnite packs a decent ground clearance (205mm), a roomy 336-liter boot, and comes in petrol (including turbo) and CNG options.

Safety-wise, you get six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, ABS, and EBD.