NITI Aayog developing next generation green mobility framework for states
Big changes are coming for electric vehicles in India!
NITI Aayog is working on a next-generation green-mobility framework to help states as their current EV plans expire in 2027.
So far, these state policies have brought in lots of investment by offering perks like tax breaks, fixed-asset subsidies, intellectual-property benefits, and tax waivers or reductions, making it easier for companies to build and innovate.
India sold 2.45 million EVs in FY2026
EVs are seriously picking up speed: India sold 2.45 million units in fiscal 2026, jumping 25% from last year, and now EVs make up 8.5% of all vehicle sales.
The central government's PM E-Drive scheme and production-linked incentives are also giving the industry a boost, helping more people switch to cleaner rides.
States use subsidies and registration limits
States have their own ways of promoting EVs: Maharashtra offers big financial incentives, Karnataka gives capital subsidies, and Delhi has restrictions on the registration of petrol and diesel vehicles in certain segments.
NITI Aayog's new framework hopes to bring everyone onto the same page while respecting each state's needs, speeding up India's shift toward zero-emission mobility.