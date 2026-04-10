Nitin Gadkari: India wants to be world's largest auto market

Electric and hydrogen vehicles highlighted

Gadkari pointed out that electric and hydrogen vehicles are key to India's future in autos, along with smarter ways of moving goods, like using inland waterways instead of just roads or rails.

The auto sector has already seen huge growth, jumping from ₹7 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹22 lakh crore today.

With more focus on exports and innovation, India hopes to lead the global car scene soon.