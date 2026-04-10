Nitin Gadkari: India wants to be world's largest auto market
India is aiming high: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that the country wants to become the world's largest automobile market in the next seven years.
Right now, India sits at number three, having recently overtaken Japan, but still trails behind the US and China.
Gadkari called for a technology for life mindset to help reach this ambitious goal.
Electric and hydrogen vehicles highlighted
Gadkari pointed out that electric and hydrogen vehicles are key to India's future in autos, along with smarter ways of moving goods, like using inland waterways instead of just roads or rails.
The auto sector has already seen huge growth, jumping from ₹7 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹22 lakh crore today.
With more focus on exports and innovation, India hopes to lead the global car scene soon.