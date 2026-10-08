Noida airport is getting ready for flying taxis
What's the story
Noida International Airport and The ePlane Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the infrastructure and operational framework for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The agreement includes the establishment of vertiports, charging stations, regulatory processes, and systems needed for future advanced air mobility services.
Trial locations
Airport to offer premises for proof-of-concept trials
As part of the MoU, Noida International Airport will offer its premises for proof-of-concept trials, vertiports, and charging stations.
The airport will also align its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with eVTOL operations.
The partnership aims to facilitate possible airport-to-airport travel, intra-city commutes, and emergency air ambulance services using The ePlane Company's e200X aircraft.
Regulatory partnerships
Collaboration with regulators, ATC authorities
The two parties will also work with regulators, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities, and state governments to develop safety frameworks.
These include Vertiport Management Systems and AI-assisted fleet scheduling that can be integrated into smart city systems.
The ePlane Company is currently working on its full-scale e200X PT-01 prototype, which was unveiled in July 2026.
Clearance acquisition
Clearances from DGCA, BCAS required
The ePlane Company will seek the necessary clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
The company said this infrastructure agreement is aimed at ensuring that both aircraft development and operational systems are developed in tandem.
"This MoU with Noida International Airport allows us to systematically validate our operational models using drone trials before transitioning to piloted e200X flights," said Dr. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, founder of The ePlane Company.
Future plans
We are pleased to collaborate with the ePlane Company
Daniel Bircher, Chairman of Noida International Airport, said the facility intends to incorporate advanced air mobility into its infrastructure and connectivity framework.
"We are pleased to collaborate with The ePlane Company on developing the ground infrastructure and operational SOPs required to deliver safe, zero-emission air transit and vital emergency services to Delhi-NCR," Bircher said.