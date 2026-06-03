Norton marks 119 years with all-female legacy lap at TT

Carolynn Sells leads lap for WRWR

Carolynn Sells, still the only woman ever to win a solo race on this course, led the lap on a Norton Manx R.

She was joined by WRWR founder Hayley Bell and CEO Liza Miller, each riding iconic Nortons.

The WRWR connects over 20,000 women riders worldwide, and Bell called leading this lap deeply meaningful.

This was also Norton's first TT appearance since 2019, highlighting their commitment to both history and diversity in motorcycling.