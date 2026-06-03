Norton marks 119 years with all-female legacy lap at TT
Norton Motorcycles just turned 119 and marked the occasion with an all-female Legacy Lap at the legendary Isle of Man TT.
Teaming up with Women Riders World Relay (WRWR), they brought out a mixed lineup of Norton motorcycles spanning TT history, including the all-new Manx R, to celebrate their long history on the Mountain Course, dating back to their first TT win in 1907.
Carolynn Sells leads lap for WRWR
Carolynn Sells, still the only woman ever to win a solo race on this course, led the lap on a Norton Manx R.
She was joined by WRWR founder Hayley Bell and CEO Liza Miller, each riding iconic Nortons.
The WRWR connects over 20,000 women riders worldwide, and Bell called leading this lap deeply meaningful.
This was also Norton's first TT appearance since 2019, highlighting their commitment to both history and diversity in motorcycling.