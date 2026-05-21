Oben Electric plans 1 showroom per Kerala district by FY2027
Oben Electric, an EV brand, is ramping up its presence in Kerala with plans to launch 10 new showrooms by fiscal 2027, so every district will have one.
The goal? Make it way easier for folks across the state to check out, buy, and get support for their electric motorcycles as EVs keep getting more popular.
Oben leads Kerala, expands nationwide
Kerala's become a hot spot for Oben Electric: it's already the top electric motorcycle brand there (according to VAHAN CY 2025 data) and has seven showrooms in places like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Nationally, Oben is growing fast too: 150+ showrooms and dedicated service centers across 100+ cities in 18+ states, a new Rorr Evo model that got over 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch, and a Bengaluru factory where it designs and manufactures all critical EV components in-house.