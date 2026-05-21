Oben Electric plans 1 showroom per Kerala district by FY2027 Auto May 21, 2026

Oben Electric, an EV brand, is ramping up its presence in Kerala with plans to launch 10 new showrooms by fiscal 2027, so every district will have one.

The goal? Make it way easier for folks across the state to check out, buy, and get support for their electric motorcycles as EVs keep getting more popular.