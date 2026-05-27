Ola Electric is building e-scooters for gig workers

Ola Electric has received regulatory approval for a new commercial electric scooter, paving the way for its entry into India's fast-growing quick commerce and gig worker mobility market. The approval was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). This clearance is mandatory before any vehicle can be sold commercially in India.

Vehicle specifications Variants with battery capacities of 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh The newly approved vehicle is an L1-category battery-operated scooter, under Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. The filing includes variants of the Ola S1 X Gen3 platform with battery capacities of 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh. It is powered by an AC PMSM motor with a peak power output of 3.93kW and has been designed to accommodate two riders at a time.

Launch timeline Regulatory clearances indicate product on verge of rollout Regulatory clearances like these are usually among the last steps before a vehicle is commercially launched, indicating that the product could be on the verge of rollout. The timing is crucial as commercial electric two-wheelers are increasingly becoming a major growth segment for EV manufacturers. High daily usage, lower running costs, and faster replacement cycles make EVs more appealing for delivery fleets and gig economy workers.

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