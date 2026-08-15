One-off Porsche 911 GT2 Flachbau RS celebrates 'Moby Dick'

The Flachbau RS features a completely reworked front end, including new front fenders with flatter wheel arches and slatted louvers.

These elements vent air from the wheel wells and reduce pressure inside the arches.

The headlights are another major change, replacing the GT2 RS's round units with three thin LED elements stacked vertically.

This unique arrangement gives the car a more aggressive look, reminiscent of its predecessor, 935.