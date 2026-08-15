One-off Porsche 911 GT2 Flachbau RS celebrates 'Moby Dick'
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled its latest one-off creation, the 911 GT2 'Flachbau RS,' as part of the Sonderwunsch program. The car was developed over three years for a special customer and is based on the 911.2 GT2 RS. A team of designers and engineers from Porsche, Porsche Motorsport, Weissach, and Manthey worked on this unique project. The Flachbau RS pays homage to one of the most iconic race cars in Porsche's history, the original 935/78 Le Mans racer called "Moby Dick."
Design details
The Flachbau RS features a completely reworked front end
The Flachbau RS features a completely reworked front end, including new front fenders with flatter wheel arches and slatted louvers.
These elements vent air from the wheel wells and reduce pressure inside the arches.
The headlights are another major change, replacing the GT2 RS's round units with three thin LED elements stacked vertically.
This unique arrangement gives the car a more aggressive look, reminiscent of its predecessor, 935.
Aesthetic appeal
It is finished in Grand Prix White
The Flachbau RS is finished in a specially developed shade of Grand Prix White, a traditional Porsche color since 1974.
Matte black and exposed carbon-fiber elements provide contrast, while a distinctive U-shaped graphic on the hood pays tribute to the Martini-liveried 935/78.
The interior is stripped down for weight reduction, with the Flachbau RS weighing nearly 32kg less than the already lightweight GT2 RS Weissach Package.
Performance enhancements
It comes with a host of aerodynamic upgrades
The Flachbau RS also comes with a host of aerodynamic upgrades, including a completely new rear wing with S-shaped mounts.
The wing sits nearly two inches higher than that on a GT2 RS with the Manthey Kit, and can be manually adjusted between three positions depending on how much downforce the driver wants.
Despite all these changes, the powertrain remains unchanged from its factory setting.
Market debut
It underwent extensive testing before its debut
The Flachbau RS underwent extensive testing before its debut, including 50 laps at the Nurburgring.
The car will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Monterey this weekend.
While Porsche hasn't revealed the cost of the Sonderwunsch transformation, it's safe to assume it was significant given the company's history with custom builds.