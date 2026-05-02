Organic Transit opens reservations for Elf 3.0 pedal electric velomobile
Organic Transit says the upcoming Elf 3.0, its upgraded pedal-electric velomobile, is available for reservations.
The new version is all about smoother rides and more flexibility: think front and rear suspension, a back seat for your friend, and solar charging that now goes up to 400W.
Elf 3.0 reservations $50 base $7,500
The Elf 3.0's cabin and color-molded panels make it feel more open inside.
Its programmable drivetrain means you can use it as anything from a regular e-bike to a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle, even if you don't want to pedal.
With a huge range of up to 322km per charge and an impressive 2,300 MPGe fuel economy, it's built for efficiency.
Theft worries? It comes with tracking and an electronic immobilizer.
You can reserve one now for $50; the base price lands around $7,500, with funding happening through WeFunder.