Organic Transit opens reservations for Elf 3.0 pedal electric velomobile

Elf 3.0 reservations $50 base $7,500

The Elf 3.0's cabin and color-molded panels make it feel more open inside.

Its programmable drivetrain means you can use it as anything from a regular e-bike to a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle, even if you don't want to pedal.

With a huge range of up to 322km per charge and an impressive 2,300 MPGe fuel economy, it's built for efficiency.

Theft worries? It comes with tracking and an electronic immobilizer.

You can reserve one now for $50; the base price lands around $7,500, with funding happening through WeFunder.