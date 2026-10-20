Own SKODA? You can now 3D-print car accessories for free
What's the story
Czech automaker SKODA, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, is revolutionizing the automotive industry with its latest initiative. The company is offering a range of free 3D-printable accessories for its cars. This innovative move allows customers to download designs and print them at home, adding practical storage solutions and other handy features to their vehicles without spending a dime at dealerships.
Accessory range
What are the available accessories?
The 3D-printable accessories from SKODA include cupholders, storage boxes, cable organizers, coin boxes, phone brackets, and hooks for USB cables and bottle caps.
There are also hooks for seat-back pockets and other small accessories designed to keep everyday items from rolling around in the cabin.
Many designs fit into existing storage compartments without any modifications required on the car itself.
Design approach
'Simply Clever' philosophy
This new initiative from SKODA is in line with its long-running 'Simply Clever' philosophy, which aims to make everyday motoring easier through thoughtful details.
The accessories were developed by engineers and designers at the automaker's innovation incubator and are available through Printables.com.
The company claims this project eliminates the tooling, inventory, and production lead times associated with conventional accessories.
Model coverage
Accessories for discontinued models as well
The range of 3D-printable accessories from SKODA covers both current and discontinued models, making it a great option for customers who haven't purchased a new car.
The collection also includes dedicated solutions for the Epiq and Peaq electric SUVs. These include cupholder covers, a large storage-box tray, specialized inserts, and a lower-console organizer.
Customer influence
Feedback will shape future ideas
SKODA has said that customer feedback plays a key role in shaping its future ideas.
The initiative comes after positive reactions to the brand's previous 3D-printable vehicle models, with the top tether hook being the most popular accessory so far.
The company claims it is the first automaker to offer this type of accessory collection through a dedicated platform, extending its 'Simply Clever' philosophy beyond factories and into owners' homes.