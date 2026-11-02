Pagani's final Huayra is a one-off masterpiece
What's the story
Pagani has unveiled its final iteration of the Huayra, the Huayra 70 Anima. The car made its global debut at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas on October 31. The company has not disclosed any pricing details for this unique one-off commission. It is part of a trilogy commissioned by Horacio Pagani himself for his own milestone birthday. The other two cars in this series are the Trionfo and Derecho.
Design details
The car flaunts a custom metallic finish with diamond dust
The Huayra 70 Anima, whose name means "soul" in Italian, is a unique combination of exposed carbon fiber and a 'Custom Metallic finish' with diamond dust.
It also features platinum leaf stripes and Inky Blue detailing on a carbon fiber-aluminum structure.
The car's aerodynamic package includes an intake and fin behind the cockpit, individual roll hoops, a fixed rear wing, a large diffuser, and vented rear sections.
Interior features
It comes with a 7-speed manual gearbox
The inside of the Huayra 70 Anima is a mix of white upholstery with blue accents, exposed machined metal, and Pagani's intricate switchgear.
The car also comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox, a feature first seen on the 2024 Huayra Epitome.
However, Pagani has not confirmed the power output or torque figures for this model yet.