Pagani's final Huayra is a one-off masterpiece

The Huayra 70 Anima, whose name means "soul" in Italian, is a unique combination of exposed carbon fiber and a 'Custom Metallic finish' with diamond dust.

It also features platinum leaf stripes and Inky Blue detailing on a carbon fiber-aluminum structure.

The car's aerodynamic package includes an intake and fin behind the cockpit, individual roll hoops, a fixed rear wing, a large diffuser, and vented rear sections.