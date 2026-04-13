Want garage for your toy cars? Parksible is the answer

Fun-Tech-Lab, the company behind the popular Windsible mini wind tunnel, has launched a new product: the Parksible. The high-tech display case is specifically designed for 1:64-scale model cars like Hot Wheels. It features an automated parking system with space for up to 14 cars and even comes with an app to manage your car collection on-the-go.

Tech innovation A trip down memory lane The Parksible is a modern take on the classic toy car parking garages that many automotive enthusiasts grew up with. It may not be directly useful, but its appeal lies in its ability to bring back childhood memories of organizing toy cars. The company has already seen huge success with this product on Kickstarter, raising nearly half a million dollars against an initial goal of just over $11,000.

Product details Temperature and humidity control The Parksible isn't just a pretty face; it also controls temperature and humidity to keep your cars in top shape. The premium version of the display even comes with an app that scans your cars as you load them, creating a 3D model of each one. This way, you can carry your own virtual parking garage wherever you go, adding another layer of fun to this innovative product.

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