Want garage for your toy cars? Parksible is the answer
What's the story
Fun-Tech-Lab, the company behind the popular Windsible mini wind tunnel, has launched a new product: the Parksible. The high-tech display case is specifically designed for 1:64-scale model cars like Hot Wheels. It features an automated parking system with space for up to 14 cars and even comes with an app to manage your car collection on-the-go.
Tech innovation
A trip down memory lane
The Parksible is a modern take on the classic toy car parking garages that many automotive enthusiasts grew up with. It may not be directly useful, but its appeal lies in its ability to bring back childhood memories of organizing toy cars. The company has already seen huge success with this product on Kickstarter, raising nearly half a million dollars against an initial goal of just over $11,000.
Product details
Temperature and humidity control
The Parksible isn't just a pretty face; it also controls temperature and humidity to keep your cars in top shape. The premium version of the display even comes with an app that scans your cars as you load them, creating a 3D model of each one. This way, you can carry your own virtual parking garage wherever you go, adding another layer of fun to this innovative product.
Market reception
How much does it cost?
The Parksible is priced at $499, making it a premium choice for collectors with large toy car collections. The product has been well received by the market, with many backers already supporting its Kickstarter campaign. If you're looking for a unique desktop ornament and have a soft spot for model cars, now is the time to check out this innovative product from Fun-Tech-Lab.