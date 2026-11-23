The festive season this year saw a 3.67% YoY increase in two-wheeler retail sales, which stood at 43,13,276 units.

Three-wheeler sales also witnessed a growth of 5.32%, reaching 193,576 units during the same period.

Commercial vehicle retail sales rose by 7.13% to 155,761 units while tractor sales grew by a modest 2.24% to touch 103,809 units during this year's festive season in India.