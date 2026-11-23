India's passenger vehicle sales fall over 7% this festive season
What's the story
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has revealed that passenger vehicle retail sales in India fell by 7.16% year-on-year (YoY) to 748,616 units during the festive season this year. The data compares with last year's figures of 806,322 units for the same period. However, when compared to the festive season of 2024, passenger vehicle retail sales grew by a whopping 16.43%.
Market growth
Total vehicle sales during festive season
Despite the dip in passenger vehicle sales, the overall automobile retail market witnessed a surge.
Total vehicle sales during this year's 42-day festive period rose to 55,25,490 units, a slight increase from last year's 54,05,956 units.
The total retail sales were also significantly higher than the 44,57,691 units recorded during the festive season of 2024, marking a robust growth across all segments of the automotive industry.
Segment performance
Growth in retail sales of other vehicle segments
The festive season this year saw a 3.67% YoY increase in two-wheeler retail sales, which stood at 43,13,276 units.
Three-wheeler sales also witnessed a growth of 5.32%, reaching 193,576 units during the same period.
Commercial vehicle retail sales rose by 7.13% to 155,761 units while tractor sales grew by a modest 2.24% to touch 103,809 units during this year's festive season in India.
EV boom
Surge in electric vehicle sales
The festive period also witnessed a massive surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales.
EV retail sales jumped by 52.62% YoY to 509,667 units, crossing the five lakh mark for the first time in a single festive season.
Electric two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales skyrocketed by 61.10% and 72.91%, respectively, to touch 330,846 units and 52,104 units during this year's festive season in India.