Peregryn's alternative to Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 supercar is here
What's the story
Peregryn Automotive is gearing up to take on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with its GT-R supercar. Peregryn Automotive has acquired the design and tooling for Ultima models, and plans to shift production to the US. The new GT-S and GT-R cars will be mid-engine coupes with a focus on track performance rather than luxury or daily-driving refinement. Peregryn is pitching these as lighter, more visceral alternatives to high-end supercars like the C8 Corvette ZR1.
Performance specs
The GT-R will be powered by a GM V8
The Peregryn GT-R will be powered by a GM V8 engine, producing around 700hp. The car's dry weight is expected to be around 953kg, giving it an impressive power-to-weight ratio.
Peregryn claims the GT-R can go from 0-97km/h in just 2.2 seconds.
This makes it a more focused alternative to big-name supercars like the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Design philosophy
Peregryn is targeting a starting price of around $195,000
The Peregryn GT-R will have a simple construction, track-focused hardware, and an analog driving experience.
The car will come with a sequential gearbox instead of the high-tech vibe associated with modern supercars.
Peregryn is targeting a starting price of around $195,000 for the GT-R, which positions it as a lower-volume alternative to established supercar brands.
Market positioning
Peregryn is pitching the GT-R as a lighter alternative
The Peregryn GT-R is being marketed as a lighter, more visceral alternative to the C8 Corvette ZR1.
The latter uses a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 with well over four figures in rated horsepower.
However, Peregryn expects around 700hp from Chevrolet LS- or LT-series V8 engines in its lighter car.
This strategy could give it ZR1-level pace under right conditions, even if raw horsepower and top speed headline figures favor Chevrolet.