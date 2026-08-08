Peregryn's alternative to Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 supercar is here

The Peregryn GT-R will be powered by a GM V8 engine, producing around 700hp. The car's dry weight is expected to be around 953kg, giving it an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Peregryn claims the GT-R can go from 0-97km/h in just 2.2 seconds.

This makes it a more focused alternative to big-name supercars like the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.