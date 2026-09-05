CNG, hybrid, EVs outsell petrol cars for 1st time

The report highlights that the retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) grew by 16% year-on-year in August 2026. This growth is largely attributed to improved affordability following GST rate cuts.

While petrol's market share has dropped to a record low of 41%, CNG vehicles have gained significant ground, capturing a record high of 25%.

This has pushed the combined market share of CNG, hybrids and EVs to an all-time high, 42%, surpassing that of petrol for the first time ever.