Why petrol car sales in India are going down

Despite the overall decline in petrol/ethanol sales, diesel vehicles have seen an increase in their market share.

In July, diesel vehicles accounted for 17.73% of retail sales, up from 16.32% in June but still lower than the 17.97% recorded a year earlier.

This increase comes as the overall passenger vehicle market remained strong with retail sales at 4,16,555 units last month, a year-on-year increase of 19.13%.