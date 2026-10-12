Peugeot unveils two bold electric concepts at Paris Motor Show
What's the story
Peugeot has unveiled two stunning electric concept cars at the Paris Motor Show, hinting at its future design direction and celebrating some of its most iconic past performance models. The Peugeot E-T16 Concept and RCZ Vision both feature radical styling, advanced electric technology, and a focus on driving enjoyment. While neither model has been confirmed for production yet, they offer a glimpse into technologies and styling elements that could appear in future cars.
Hyperhatch details
E-T16 is Peugeot's most powerful model ever
The E-T16 is an all-electric 'hyperhatch' developed with Peugeot Sport to mark 40 years since the legendary Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 won back-to-back World Rally Championship titles in 1985 and 1986.
With three electric motors producing a combined power of up to 816hp, the E-T16 is Peugeot's most powerful model ever.
It can go from zero to hundred in just 2.5 seconds and hit speeds of up to 300km/h from a standstill in 16 seconds.
Design elements
The car offers driving range of up to 400km
The E-T16 borrows heavily from its rally-winning predecessor with massive wheel arches, aggressive aerodynamic elements, a huge rear wing, and a matte-grey exterior finish with sporty red and yellow detailing.
The entire rear body section can be tilted upwards to reveal the mechanical components underneath.
The car also has an 85kWh battery with an 800-volt architecture that offers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 400km.
Charging from 10% to 80% reportedly takes less than 15 minutes.
Coupe revival
The RCZ Vision coupe has a 'STLA One' platform
Along with the hyperhatch, Peugeot has also revived a familiar nameplate with the RCZ Vision.
This futuristic electric coupe is inspired by the original RCZ, which was sold between 2009 and 2015.
The new concept retains its predecessor's cool double-bubble roof design but adds sculpted bodywork, slim LED lighting, and large 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels.
It uses Stellantis's new 'STLA One' platform with a solid-state battery developed with US-based Factorial Energy and a 1000-volt electrical system.
Cabin comforts
Driving range of up to 600km per charge
The electric powertrain of the RCZ Vision generates approximately 500hp with a driving range of up to 600km. It can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes.
The cabin features four proper seats, transparent Micro LED displays, and Peugeot's new Hypersquare steering control.
This works with steer-by-wire tech to eliminate the mechanical connection between the tiller and front wheels.