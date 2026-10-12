Peugeot unveils two bold electric concepts at Paris Motor Show

The E-T16 is an all-electric 'hyperhatch' developed with Peugeot Sport to mark 40 years since the legendary Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 won back-to-back World Rally Championship titles in 1985 and 1986.

With three electric motors producing a combined power of up to 816hp, the E-T16 is Peugeot's most powerful model ever.

It can go from zero to hundred in just 2.5 seconds and hit speeds of up to 300km/h from a standstill in 16 seconds.