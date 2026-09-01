PHOSGO launches Go5 solar e-bike on Indiegogo claiming built-in panels
PHOSGO, a Shenzhen-based company, just launched the Go5 Solar E-Bike Series on Indiegogo, calling it the world's first mass-produced e-bike with built-in solar panels.
These bikes are designed for camping and long trips, letting you charge up while you ride or chill in the sun.
The Go5 comes in two models: Ultra (with a 750-watt motor and up to 225km of range) and Pro (500-watt motor, 110-mile range), both offering solar power boosts.
Go5 Indiegogo Pro $1,899 Ultra $2,499
If you park your bike in sunlight for 4 hours, you can recover up to 17 extra miles, pretty handy if you're out exploring.
The Go5 series is currently live on Indiegogo, starting at $1,899 for the Pro and $2,499 for the Ultra on Indiegogo.
Campaign details, schedules, availability, and delivery information may be updated during the campaign, so early birds get the best deal!