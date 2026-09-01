PHOSGO launches Go5 solar e-bike on Indiegogo claiming built-in panels

PHOSGO, a Shenzhen-based company, just launched the Go5 Solar E-Bike Series on Indiegogo, calling it the world's first mass-produced e-bike with built-in solar panels.

These bikes are designed for camping and long trips, letting you charge up while you ride or chill in the sun.

The Go5 comes in two models: Ultra (with a 750-watt motor and up to 225km of range) and Pro (500-watt motor, 110-mile range), both offering solar power boosts.