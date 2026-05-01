Picasso Automotive unveils 220-pound OMT450 with Honda CRF450R engine
Swiss brand Picasso Automotive just dropped the OMT450, a lightweight flat-track racing bike made with carbon fiber.
Originally built for the Flat Track World Championship, it uses a Honda CRF450R engine and weighs only 100kg, pretty wild for a race bike.
Preorders are now open, and if you're hoping to ride it on regular roads, the OMT450s STRADALE is not currently available.
OMT450 includes DAST and selectable maps
The OMT450 packs 55hp and meets Euro 5-plus emissions standards.
It features Dynamic Adaptive Stiffness Technology (DAST), letting riders quickly tweak its setup for different tracks using a mix of carbon fiber and alloy parts.
You also get selectable engine maps to fine-tune performance.
This marks Picasso's first step into motorcycle engineering after its high-performance cars like the 660 LMS supercar, showing it's serious about shaking up motorsports.
Preorders are through RedMoto, but pricing hasn't been revealed yet.