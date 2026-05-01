Picasso Automotive unveils 220-pound OMT450 with Honda CRF450R engine

OMT450 includes DAST and selectable maps

The OMT450 packs 55hp and meets Euro 5-plus emissions standards.

It features Dynamic Adaptive Stiffness Technology (DAST), letting riders quickly tweak its setup for different tracks using a mix of carbon fiber and alloy parts.

You also get selectable engine maps to fine-tune performance.

This marks Picasso's first step into motorcycle engineering after its high-performance cars like the 660 LMS supercar, showing it's serious about shaking up motorsports.

Preorders are through RedMoto, but pricing hasn't been revealed yet.