PM RAHAT scheme launched for cashless treatment of accident victims

The Indian government has launched the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme. The initiative aims to provide immediate hospital treatment to road accident victims, irrespective of their financial condition. Under this scheme, eligible victims can avail cashless treatment worth up to ₹1.5 lakh for seven days from the date of the accident.

Impact Addressing road accident fatalities India witnesses a high number of road accident fatalities every year. Public health data indicates that nearly half of these deaths could be avoided if victims are admitted to hospitals within the first hour after an accident, known as the Golden Hour. The PM RAHAT scheme seeks to address this issue by ensuring immediate hospital admission and treatment for accident victims without any payment-related concerns.

Good Samaritans Designation of Good Samaritans The PM RAHAT scheme also addresses a secondary issue where bystanders are reluctant to help accident victims due to fear of legal liability. To tackle this, the initiative has introduced a formal designation for such individuals: Rah-Veer or Good Samaritans. This is part of its emergency response framework, encouraging more people to come forward and assist those in need during road accidents.

Procedure How to access the service? In case of an accident, anyone present at the scene can call the 112 emergency helpline to find the nearest designated hospital and request an ambulance. The number works through an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which is integrated into the PM RAHAT framework to coordinate between callers, emergency services, police, and hospitals. Cashless treatment is available for eligible victims on any type of road.

Coverage Treatment categories and police authentication For non-life-threatening cases, stabilization treatment is covered for up to 24 hours. In life-threatening cases, coverage extends to 48 hours, with the full seven-day entitlement applying in either scenario. Police authentication is required within those respective windows through an integrated digital platform. The scheme connects two existing government systems: the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform and the Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0).