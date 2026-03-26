Pony.ai to deploy 3,000 robotaxis across 20-plus cities this year
Pony.ai, the self-driving car company from Guangzhou, is about to make robotaxis way more common, planning to deploy more than 3,000 of them across 20-plus cities this year (2026).
Nearly half of these new rides will show up outside China as part of a big push for global growth.
First commercial robotaxi service in Europe
One cool highlight: Pony.ai is teaming up with Croatian startup Verne and Uber to launch Europe's first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb.
The company has already tested rides in places like Qatar, Singapore, and South Korea, and says next-generation robotaxis are coming soon to even more European cities.
Pony.ai posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $75.5 million, its first profitable quarter; the company said the gain was driven mainly by increased fair value of trading securities, while fare-charging revenue also rose more than sixfold year-on-year thanks to fleet expansion and higher user adoption.