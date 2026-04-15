Porsche's 1st GT3 car with a retractable roof is here

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 S/C, a new addition to its iconic sports car lineup. The model comes with a fully automated roof, making it the first of its kind in the GT3 range. The soft top can be deployed or retracted at the touch of a button in around 12 seconds, as long as you're not going faster than 50km/h.

Design The new model is slightly heavier than the Speedster The new model is slightly heavier than its predecessor, the Speedster, but Porsche says the difference is just 30kg. The US-specific version weighs in at 1,507kg, while its European counterpart comes in at a lighter 1,497kg. Notably, this is also the first-ever 911 convertible to feature a double-wishbone suspension on its front axle.

Weight reduction Porsche has used CFRP to keep the weight down To keep the weight down, Porsche has used carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for several parts of the car including the bonnet, fenders, doors, and rear anti-roll bar. The connecting links and underbody panel under the rear axle are also made from CFRP. Standard magnesium wheels and ceramic brakes further reduce weight while magnesium is also used in the convertible's structure.

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Performance It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds Optional folding, lightweight bucket seats with CFRP shells are also available for further weight reduction. The rear seats have been removed, making the GT3 S/C a two-seater. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 502hp and 450Nm of torque, matching the GT3 coupe's specs. The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 313km/h.

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