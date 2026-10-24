This limited-run 911 GT3 celebrates Porsche's 75 years in UK
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled a limited-run version of its iconic 911 GT3, the Touring "Earls Court 51" Edition. The new variant celebrates the brand's 75th anniversary in the UK. The special edition is based on the standard GT3 but comes with a more understated look, ditching the fixed rear wing for a cleaner design. It retains the same power output as regular models at an impressive 502hp.
Special additions
The interior features a mix of corduroy and leather
The Touring "Earls Court 51" Edition comes with a bespoke Earls Court Green metallic finish, directly inspired by the color of the original 356 shown in London in 1951.
The interior is a mix of corduroy and leather in Night Green and Chalk Beige, replacing the usual sport-focused materials of the 911 GT3.
An embossed silhouette of a 356 pressed into the trim, along with "driving in its purest form" text connects this car to Porsche's roots.
Collector's item
Only 51 units will be made for British buyers
Porsche will produce just 51 units of the Touring "Earls Court 51" Edition for British buyers, a number that matches its first Earls Court appearance in 1951.
Each unit is priced from £251,951 (approximately $335,095), making it a real collector's item.
This limited run is one of the most collectible ones Porsche has given its UK arm in recent times.
Growth strategy
Porsche is also expanding its UK presence with new initiatives
Along with the launch of this exclusive model, Porsche is also expanding its UK presence.
The company is investing in a new parts warehouse and an apprenticeship program to train around 200 apprentices at its Reading headquarters.
This shows that Porsche is not just focused on producing high-end cars but also on investing in future talent for the automotive industry.