This limited-run 911 GT3 celebrates Porsche's 75 years in UK

The Touring "Earls Court 51" Edition comes with a bespoke Earls Court Green metallic finish, directly inspired by the color of the original 356 shown in London in 1951.

The interior is a mix of corduroy and leather in Night Green and Chalk Beige, replacing the usual sport-focused materials of the 911 GT3.

An embossed silhouette of a 356 pressed into the trim, along with "driving in its purest form" text connects this car to Porsche's roots.