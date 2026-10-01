Porsche Cayenne Electric debuts in India at ₹1.77 crore
What's the story
Porsche has launched its Cayenne Electric SUV in the Indian market. The electric vehicle (EV) comes in two variants: the standard Cayenne Electric and the more powerful Cayenne Turbo Electric. The base model starts at ₹1.77 crore, while the Cayenne Turbo Electric is priced at ₹2.27 crore (both ex-showroom).
Performance details
Both variants offer over 400hp of power
Both variants of the Cayenne Electric are based on Volkswagen Group's 800V Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.
They come with a massive 113kWh battery pack, two electric motors, and all-wheel drive.
The standard variant produces 408hp and 835Nm of torque, which can be boosted to 442hp with Launch Control.
It can go from 0-100km/h in under five seconds.
Turbo specs
Turbo variant delivers up to 1,156hp
The Cayenne Turbo Electric variant is a beast, offering an incredible 1,156hp and 1,500Nm of torque with Launch Control. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds.
The claimed WLTP range for the standard and turbo variants is 642km and 623km, respectively.
Both models support DC charging at up to 390kW speed, allowing the battery to go from 10% to 80% in just around 16 minutes under ideal conditions.
Design highlights
Design-wise, the Cayenne Electric is longer than its ICE-powered counterpart
The Cayenne Electric is longer than its combustion-powered counterpart, measuring 4,985mm in length.
It features a redesigned front end for the electric powertrain and Matrix LED headlights with four individual daytime running lights per unit.
The SUV comes with standard 20-inch alloy wheels (22-inch optional), soft-close doors, and a sloping roofline at the rear.
Interior features
The SUV features a massive infotainment screen
The cabin of the Cayenne Electric is equipped with a 14.5-inch curved OLED infotainment screen and a 14.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
You can also opt for an additional 14.9-inch passenger display and an augmented-reality head-up display.
Standard equipment includes eight-way electrically adjustable and heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and powered rear sunshades, among others.
Boot capacity
It also gets adaptive air suspension with 5 ride-height settings
The boot capacity of the Cayenne Electric is 781-liter, which can be increased to 1,588-liter with rear seats folded.
Both variants also come with adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management and five ride-height settings.
The Turbo Electric variant gets Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, a Sport Chrono Package with Push-to-Pass and Track Endurance Mode, as well as larger brake hardware for an enhanced driving experience.